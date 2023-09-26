Harvest of Harmony 2023 concert to take place October 7

The Harvest of Harmony concert in Escanaba has been happening for decades.
(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Harvest of Harmony concert features all male and all female barbershop quartets and choruses and is just around the corner.

One of the groups, The Remnants Barbershop Chorus of Escanaba, rehearses every Monday.

The group’s president, Marc Tall, said they’ve been practicing new songs all year to perform at the Harmony concert.

The first barbershop chorus in Escanaba started in 1947. And the concert has been happening for decades.

Tall said the lineup at this year’s concert will mean a great time for everyone.

“I would encourage anybody to give us a try,” Tall said. “Give it a try and come and see us. You’ll see how much fun we’re having and how every group on state will be having fun as well.”

The Harvest of Harmony concert is October 7 at 7 p.m. at the Escanaba Upper Elementary School on Ludington Street. Besides The Remnants, St. Croix Crossing, Zenith and the Menominee River Chorus will be performing.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

They’re available at Elmer’s County Market or from any member of The Remnants.

