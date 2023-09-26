Few showers then warmer stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A slow-moving area of low-pressure system continues to track southeast into the Southern Great Lakes. A few isolated showers could pop up across the U.P. as it moves out of the region. Otherwise, the pattern will bring a stronger upper-level ridge, which will result in a dry and unseasonably warm stretch of conditions into the new month.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along shorelines

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along shorelines

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, isolated 80s inland

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s

