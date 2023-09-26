Few showers then warmer stretch
A slow-moving area of low-pressure system continues to track southeast into the Southern Great Lakes. A few isolated showers could pop up across the U.P. as it moves out of the region. Otherwise, the pattern will bring a stronger upper-level ridge, which will result in a dry and unseasonably warm stretch of conditions into the new month.
Today: Mostly sunny and mild with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along shorelines
Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along shorelines
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland, mid to upper 60s along shorelines
Friday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, isolated 80s inland
Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Low 80s
