Community Foundation of Marquette County awards Blewett Legacy Funds

Photo of Paul F. Blewett, whom the foundation is named for.
Photo of Paul F. Blewett, whom the foundation is named for.(WLUC Newsroom)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Community Foundation of Marquette County recently awarded more than $102,000 to groups in Marquette and Delta Counties.

That money came from the Paul Blewett Legacy Fund. The fund was made honoring Blewett, who died in 2009.

The legacy fund was established in 2010 to give back to groups and organizations Blewett was passionate about. Including the Salvation Army, Bethany Lutheran Church and the Michigan Education Association, 19 groups were awarded funds.

“It really is a vehicle to fulfill somebody’s wishes through their charitable giving, in their lifetime but also beyond, and make sure that it happens on a continual basis,” said Zosia Eppensteiner, Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO.

The Blewett Legacy Funds are awarded annually by the Community Foundation.

