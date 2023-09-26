Anchoring the story: TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins ore boat adventure aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lee A. Tregurtha, one of the Great Lakes’ oldest freighters, is departing Marquette Tuesday for its 49th journey this season, and TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson is on board.

The bulk carrier’s history dates back over eighty years. It first operated in 1942 as a World War II Navy tanker, serving under the name USS Chiwawa. With a 501-foot length, 68-foot beam, and 30-foot depth, the vessel traveled to several countries across the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, including Scotland, Morroco, and Aruba, and was also present in Japan for the Tokyo Bay Surrender Ceremony in 1945.

In the years following its decommissioning in 1946, the freighter underwent a series of ownerships, name changes, and expansions. It was renamed the Walter A. Sterling after its purchase by the Cleveland-Cliffs Iron Company in 1960. The freighter underwent several expansions, measuring up to 826′ x 75′ x 39′ and supported a 29,360-ton capacity. The ship was sold to the Ford Motor fleet in 1985 and was renamed the William Clay. The vessel would be acquired four years later in 1989 by the Interlake Steamship Company. It was christened Lee A. Tregurtha after the wife of the company’s vice chairman.

The historic carrier arrived at Marquette’s Ore Dock around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after traveling from Dearborn, Michigan. It will carry nearly 26,000 tons of taconite pellets en route to Burn Harbor, Indiana.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson spoke aboard the Lee A. Tregurtha with its captain, Nick Parsons, about the many elements of a freighter’s journey across the Great Lakes.

Nick Parsons, captain of the Lee A. Tregurtha, explains the many layers of a navigator's journey.

The Lee A. Tregurtha’s journey to Burns Harbor, Indiana will mark its 49th trip this season, and the freighter will have collectively hauled over 1.1 million tons.

Once the Lee A. Tregurtha departs from Marquette, it takes nearly twelve hours to reach the Soo Locks, and another thirty-six hours until it arrives in Burns Harbor in Indiana.

In contrast to the vessel’s large size, its crew is relatively small, consisting of twenty-four individuals.

Captain Nick Parsons talks more about the ship’s history and what became of its summer season.

Captain Nick Parsons discusses the Lee A. Tregurtha's summer season and touches on its history.

The Lee A. Tregurtha is expected to reach Burns Harbor, Indiana Thursday in the early morning hours. TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson will be aboard the vessel during its trip there to report on its progress.

To stay up to date on Elizabeth’s voyage upon the historic freighter, you can click here.

To track the Lee A. Tregurtha on its trip, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.