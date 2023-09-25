Warmer, drier fall pattern unfolding later this week
Showers, isolated t-storms west and south before warmer, drier towards the weekend.
Prominent high pressure over the Canadian Shield limits rain coverage in Upper Michigan early this week, with a chance of showers and isolated t-storms for areas west and south before a drier turn past midweek. Then, a warm air ridge crests over the U.P. towards the weekend, resulting daytime highs reaching the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.
A cooler turn is a possibility early next week as a Northwestern Ontario system brushes rain over Upper Michigan late Sunday to Monday.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, isolated t-storms west and south; southeast winds 5-15 mph
>Lows: 50s
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, isolated t-storms mainly south
>Highs: 60s/70
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers early, dwindling into the daytime
>Highs: 60s/70
Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: 70s/80
Sunday, October 1st: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers northwest; warm
>Highs: 70s/80
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy northwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 70s
