Warmer, drier fall pattern unfolding later this week

Showers, isolated t-storms west and south before warmer, drier towards the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Prominent high pressure over the Canadian Shield limits rain coverage in Upper Michigan early this week, with a chance of showers and isolated t-storms for areas west and south before a drier turn past midweek. Then, a warm air ridge crests over the U.P. towards the weekend, resulting daytime highs reaching the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A cooler turn is a possibility early next week as a Northwestern Ontario system brushes rain over Upper Michigan late Sunday to Monday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, isolated t-storms west and south; southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 50s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, isolated t-storms mainly south

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with showers early, dwindling into the daytime

>Highs: 60s/70

Thursday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Sunday, October 1st: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers northwest; warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 70s

