Thomas Rock Scenic Overlook receives viewfinder

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Those who are heading out to Thomas Rock Scenic Overlook may want to bring a few quarters.

The scenic overlook now has a new viewfinder.

It allows those who are colorblind to enjoy the incoming fall colors.

Powell Township Treasurer Kelli Santilli said the viewfinder was installed earlier in the summer. She said the device is already receiving positive feedback.

“There have been times when either myself or someone else from Parks and Rec has been up here and someone who is colorblind got to use it,” Santilli said. “It’s really amazing to be able to see their response, they’re so happy, and it’s something they never got to see before.”

The viewfinder costs 50 cents to use.

