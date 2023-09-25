Showers continue for some then staying warm

A slow-moving system will gradually track into the Southern Great Lakes early this week. It will keep some scattered showers in the western counties. Otherwise, staying dry in the eastern half of the U.P. Temperatures will be a touch cooler during the midweek. Then, a stronger upper-level ridge in the jetstream builds over the region, bringing another unseasonably warm air mass.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers in the western counties

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, low 70s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers south

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.