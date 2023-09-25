Showers continue for some then staying warm

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A slow-moving system will gradually track into the Southern Great Lakes early this week. It will keep some scattered showers in the western counties. Otherwise, staying dry in the eastern half of the U.P. Temperatures will be a touch cooler during the midweek. Then, a stronger upper-level ridge in the jetstream builds over the region, bringing another unseasonably warm air mass.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers in the western counties

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, low 70s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers south

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 arrested, 1 injured in Negaunee crash
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
2-year-old Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase and Rottweiler dog Buddy
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
showers
Showers continue west with warm air as Fall kicks off

Latest News

shower
Showers for some then dry stretch
Geopotential height forecast.
Isolated rain into Monday, dry & warm stretch to follow
This is a recording for the TV6 Late News - Saturday.
Few showers for some
showers
Showers continue west with warm air as Fall kicks off