Showers continue for some then staying warm
A slow-moving system will gradually track into the Southern Great Lakes early this week. It will keep some scattered showers in the western counties. Otherwise, staying dry in the eastern half of the U.P. Temperatures will be a touch cooler during the midweek. Then, a stronger upper-level ridge in the jetstream builds over the region, bringing another unseasonably warm air mass.
Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers in the western counties
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, low 70s east
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers south
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild and dry
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
