Project Keep Kids Warm seeks donations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project Keep Kids Warm is ramping up ahead of the winter season and they’re looking for donations. Keep Kids Warm is in its 14th year of helping youth in western Marquette County stay warm by providing them with new winter gear.

They provide students in need with coats, hats, snow pants, gloves and more. The project coordinator said it helps fill an important need in the community.

“It has name recognition because it’s important and because we want to keep doing it,” said Richard Derby, KKW Project Coordinator. “We know that need is going to be there. When the snow flies, we want those kids in boots and snow pants and jackets not trying to wade through the snow in tennis shoes.”

All donations will be spent on new winter clothing. They’ll then distribute the winter gear to families in need.

Financial donations can be made out to Wesley United Methodist Church and indicate Project Keep Kids Warm on your check.

Derby said he also wanted to thank all who donate or have donated over the years and partner church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Negaunee.

