Organizers said the event is an immersive theatrical fantasy festival.
Marquette Fringe looking for volunteers for Fall Phantasm festival(WLUC News)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An upcoming festival of myth and fire is looking for volunteers.

Marquette Fringe will put on its third annual Fall Phantasm event next weekend.

Organizers said the event is an immersive theatrical fantasy festival. Artists and actors will perform a tailored plot for audiences.

Ahead of the event, Marquette Fringe is looking to add at least another 10 volunteers to help with the festival.

“The biggest thing we need is the medics. We want to keep people safe on the grounds, that is our number one priority for us. We have had so many people over the years attend the event and it is growing. So, we need people to help with traffic and the cars to make sure that everybody finds a spot,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette Fringe president.

The festival will be on October 7 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET at Lakenenland Sculpture Park in Chocolay Township. It is free to attend. To sign up to become a volunteer visit here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

