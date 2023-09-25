Man arrested after making threat to 2 Dickinson County elementary schools

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man was arrested Sunday after threatening two elementary schools in Dickinson County.

The Iron Mountain Police Department and the Kingsford Public Safety Department received a report from an MSP tip line of a possible threat to either Woodland Elementary or North Elementary schools at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The threat was supposed to happen during Spirit Week. According to authorities, it was determined within a couple of hours that the suspect who was thought to live in Kingsford actually lived in Iron Mountain. A search warrant was drafted and approved by the court to search the residence.

Knowing the suspect was contained in his residence, officers conducted surveillance until the search warrant was executed at approximately 10:00 p.m.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center pending review of the complaint and issuance of charges from the Dickinson County Prosecutors Office.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Kingsford Public Safety Department. Assisting on the scene with the search and taking the suspect into custody were the Kingsford Public Safety Department, Dickinson County Sheriffs Department and the Norway Police Department.

No further information can or will be released until after the suspect’s arraignment in 95-B District Court.

