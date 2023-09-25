It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming giant Netflix revolutionized the way people watch television and movies, so much so that a lot of people may have forgotten it started out as a mail-order DVD rental operation.

That part of the business model largely fell into obscurity years ago and will officially end on Friday

The company announced in April the approaching end of DVD rental shipments.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote on the company’s website, “After an incredible 25-year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year.”

The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.

The company said in the following years, it had 40 million unique subscribers and mailed out upwards of 5 billion DVDs.

Netflix will send some subscribers 10 surprise DVDs in that final shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
Generic ambulance photo
1 arrested, 1 injured in Negaunee crash
2-year-old Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase and Rottweiler dog Buddy
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
showers
Showers continue west with warm air as Fall kicks off

Latest News

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
Update: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate
With the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the male alligator –...
GRAPHIC: Florida officials identify woman whose body was found in alligator’s mouth
Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey on Monday addressed the corruption charges brought against him.
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds
iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
Recently founded dog walking group Paavos Pack Walk has kids and adults spend time socializing...
Adams Township K-12 art teacher starts community pack walks