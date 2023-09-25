iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAGOLA TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain man remains in critical condition after an iPhone alert notified responders of a crash early Sunday morning.

At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received an automated alert that the owner of an iPhone was in a severe crash and was unresponsive.

Deputies were dispatched to the area where the call’s coordinates originated from in Sagola Township.

According to investigators, a 2022 Polaris Razer was traveling Eastbound on Turner Rd. when the vehicle went off the roadway causing the vehicle to roll and strike a tree. The driver, a 20-year-old man, was transported to UP Health Systems – Marquette where he remains in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Sagola Fire, STAR Ambulance, Integrity Ambulance and Town & Country Towing.

