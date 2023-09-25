Former Bowling Green State forward commits to Michigan Tech for 2023-2024 hockey season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th leading scorer in NCAA men’s hockey announced today he will suit up for the Michigan Tech Huskies this season. Austen Swankler announced via Twitter today he has committed to pay for Michigan Tech this year.

Swankler, a former Bowling Green State University Falcon, entered the transfer portal after coming out saying he was a victim of hazing at his former school. Bowling Green suspended three unidentified players and placed head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave September 18th.

Swankler tallied 44 points last season and will be another great asset to the Michigan Tech Huskies. Michigan Tech is coming off their 15th NCAA tournament and last year’s CCHA coach of the year Joe Shawhan returns 19 players, including all-conference honorees Blake Pietila, Ryland Mosley, and Kyle Kukkonen. The Huskies also added three division 1 transfers with Lachlan Getz, Matthew Campbell, and Patriks Marcinkevics.

The 2023-24 season begins with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game at University of Minnesota Duluth October 7, followed by back-to-back home nonconference weekends against Alaska and Wisconsin.

