Former Bowling Green State forward commits to Michigan Tech for 2023-2024 hockey season

Austen Swankler was voted co-preseason player of the year alongside Huskies goalie Blake Pietila.
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th leading scorer in NCAA men’s hockey announced today he will suit up for the Michigan Tech Huskies this season. Austen Swankler announced via Twitter today he has committed to pay for Michigan Tech this year.

Swankler, a former Bowling Green State University Falcon, entered the transfer portal after coming out saying he was a victim of hazing at his former school. Bowling Green suspended three unidentified players and placed head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave September 18th.

Swankler tallied 44 points last season and will be another great asset to the Michigan Tech Huskies. Michigan Tech is coming off their 15th NCAA tournament and last year’s CCHA coach of the year Joe Shawhan returns 19 players, including all-conference honorees Blake Pietila, Ryland Mosley, and Kyle Kukkonen. The Huskies also added three division 1 transfers with Lachlan Getz, Matthew Campbell, and Patriks Marcinkevics.

The 2023-24 season begins with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game at University of Minnesota Duluth October 7, followed by back-to-back home nonconference weekends against Alaska and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
Generic ambulance photo
1 arrested, 1 injured in Negaunee crash
iPhone alerts responders to ORV crash in Sagola Twp, victim in critical condition
2-year-old Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase and Rottweiler dog Buddy
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
Update: All charges dropped against 6 former MDOC employees for death of Alger County inmate

Latest News

Top Plays from Week Five of High School Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes as he is pressured by Atlanta Falcons...
Jared Goff throws and runs for TDs, helping the Lions bounce back with a 20-6 win over Falcons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Jordan Love rallies Packers to 18-17 win over Saints
NMU Club Softball sweeps Michigan Tech, Great Lakes Sports Recreation Club hunting and fishing...
NMU Club Softball sweeps Michigan Tech, Great Lakes Sports Recreation Club hunting and fishing day