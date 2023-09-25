Driver choking on French fry crashes into car rental business

Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police say a car crashed into a rental car business in Kentucky after the driver choked on a French fry and passed out.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on Highway 41 in Henderson, according to WFIE.

Police Sgt. Bill Russell said the two people in the car had just stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru down the street when the driver, who is in his 50s, started choking on a French fry. The driver tried to pull over before passing out and driving into the car rental business.

Russell said the two people were responsive when emergency crews arrived on scene. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“They were outside the vehicle, inside the building,” Russell said. “Of course, they were pretty shook up, but they just had small lacerations.”

Fortunately, no one was inside the building, as it is closed on Sundays. If workers had been sitting at their desks when the crash happened, Russell said it could have been deadly.

Crews responding to the accident said parts of the building sustained structural damage.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic ambulance photo
1 arrested, 1 injured in Negaunee crash
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
WWII-era plane converted into Airbnb
2-year-old Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase and Rottweiler dog Buddy
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
showers
Showers continue west with warm air as Fall kicks off

Latest News

A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
The customers made sure their server got $2,000 of the tip. The rest was split up and given to...
Group of friends shocks restaurant staff with $10,000 tip
The deadline to prevent a government shutdown is less than a week away, and no deal seems...
Government shutdown could affect millions
Loved ones described 86-year-old Charles Hobson Sr. as the patriarch of South Throop Street in...
Man, 86, fatally shot outside his home of 60 years, police say