COVID-19 spikes in Marquette wastewater, health department encouraging preventative strategies

(CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is reminding the community to be aware of COVID-19 preventive strategies as elevated levels of the SARS-CoV-2 have been detected.

According to a press release from MCHD, elevated levels of the SARS-Co V-2 virus have been detected from wastewater in the City of Marquette which indicates a spread of COVID-19 within the community.

The wastewater detections of SARS-Co V-2 result from ongoing research being conducted by Northern Michigan University (NMU). The research project has been tracking genetic markers associated with SARS-CoV-2 in the municipal wastewater system serving the City of Marquette since 2021.

Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the community include:

• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly.

• Stay current on COVID-19 vaccines.

• Consider avoiding crowds and close contacts during times of increased COVID-19.

• If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate until you recover.

• Consider wearing a properly fitted mask when physical distancing is not possible and in poorly ventilated settings.

