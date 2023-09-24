‘Stick it to Cancer’ raises more than $10K

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Sunday morning at Lakeview Arena Stick it to Cancer had three championship matches for its fundraising hockey tournament.

This tournament saw 16 women’s and coed teams face off in three brackets. These games took place all weekend and raised money for the Cancer Care of Marquette County.

The organizer said the event raised more than $10,000.

“It’s fun to watch and it’s a great tournament,” said President of Marquette Cancer Care Dave Poirier.

“The community really comes out and supports the event between the sponsors that sponsor the teams or the businesses that donate and sponsor the teams,” said Stick it to Cancer Event Organizer Barbra Salmela. “It’s a good community effort.”

The Breakers won the women’s bracket, Michigan Made won a co-ed, and No Pucks Given won the other co-ed bracket.

