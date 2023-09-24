Powell Township Recreation Area calls for volunteers for trail maintenance project

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Powell Township Recreation Area is looking to get the community involved in trail management.

With a three-year $100,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and a $30,000 matching grant from Eagle Mine, the recreation area added five more miles of trails for a total of 10.

Powell Township Parks and Recreation Committee Member Lauri Shaw said the new set of trails is for everybody.

“It’s definitely a good, valid option for coming up to ride the trails, hike the trails, enjoy the scenery,” Shaw said. “Powell Peak Lookout, Holy Moses is open for business with some really great ADA-accessible trails as well as double black diamonds.”

Shaw said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on October 1. To meet the deadline, the Noquemanon Trail Network hosted Dig Days. On Thursdays and Sundays, volunteers have been able to come out and help make the trails usable.

“They’re all cut in but you still have to go back through and chop the roots and smooth them out and get them ready to ride,” Shaw said.

Shaw said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the volunteers.

“It takes a village,” Shaw said. “All of the volunteers are working together to build them and maintain them. There are just so many ways you can donate or help or work on the trails. It’s just really a good community effort that keeps us all together.”

There will be one more Dig Day on September 28. Volunteers can arrive at the Powell Township Recreation Area at 5:00 p.m.

