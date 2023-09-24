NMU’s Alpha Psi Omega hosts Upper Peninsula Day of Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - College students from across the Upper Peninsula got the opportunity to practice theater on Sunday.

Alpha Psi Omega, the national honors theatre society, at Northern Michigan University hosted its first-ever Upper Peninsula Day of Theatre. This event was a collaboration between NMU, Michigan Tech, and Lake Superior State University.

The day featured workshops covering different aspects of theatre like acting, design, and dancing. Alpha Psi Omega at NMU President Bryson Krieger said this event was about bringing together people who were passionate about theatre.

“We had the idea of: ‘Hey, there’s other theatre groups in the Upper Peninsula, why don’t we bridge that gap between the other schools?’” Krieger said. “And reach out to them and be like: ‘Hey, maybe you want to do an event with us,’ and it worked out.”

Officials also say they would want to bring the event back next year. Click here to learn more about Alpha Si Omega at Northern Michigan University.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.