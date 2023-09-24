Isolated rain into Monday, dry & warm stretch to follow

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight through Monday, especially across western Upper Michigan. Most areas will stay dry. After that, we have a stretch of partly to mostly sunny skies from Tuesday through the rest of the week into next weekend. For most areas, high temperatures should reach 70 degrees or better each of the next seven days. For some areas, this is 10-15 degrees above normal. As we end the month of September, there’s no sign of a fall chill in the air just yet.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, especially across the western U.P.

>Lows: Mid to upper-50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible, especially across the western U.P.

>Highs: Lower-70s for most, mid-60s along the immediate lakeshore.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: Around 70

Friday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy.

>Highs: 70s

