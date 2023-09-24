Gravity Series ends for the season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first season of Marquette Mountain’s mountain biking race series has ended.

Racers started at the top of the mountain taking a trail route with technical rocks, berms, and jumps. While Sunday only saw four racers for the final day, organizers say they have seen success this summer.

Marquette Mountain Bike Park Manager Jeremiah Johnston said the goal of this series was to get more new and veteran riders into racing.

“Part of the goal of the series was to give more opportunities to get people out and try it out,” Johnston said. “Get into it and get that racing mindset. Then when you get to those bigger races on the weekends you’re a little more ready to go. You’re not trying to get into the mindset last minute.”

The last chance for summer mountain biking will be the weekend of the Fall Enduro race on October 7th.

