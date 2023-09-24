Elementary teacher starts dog walking program

Recently founded dog walking group Paavos Pack Walk has kids and adults spend time socializing their dogs.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -A schoolteacher from Painesdale started a dog walking program in Houghton, called Paavo’s Pack Walk.

The event is named after the founder’s dog. This dog walking group started this past February, and they host this walk every other weekend at the Rozsa Center.

The founder says their goal is to Exercise and socialize with both dogs and their owners.

“We start walking down the path, and sometimes we take water breaks,” says Paavos Pack Walk member Elli Lishinski “Then we keep walking, and we normally go around the Rozsa Center and back over here; and then we normally just talk with each other and let the dogs have a break for a little.”

Next weekend Paavo and Paige will be having a reading program, for kindergarteners up to 3rd graders at the Portage Lake Library.

