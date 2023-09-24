Chassell VFW plants tree for victims of suicide

By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHASSELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier Saturday at Chassell’s Centennial Park, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ladies Auxiliary planted a tree in honor of National Suicide Prevention Month.

The VFW Auxiliary Chairperson said they decided to do this after a few Auxiliary members had immediate family that died by suicide, they also wanted to honor other victims across the Upper Peninsula.

“I feel very humble that the township allowed us this chance to put this tree up and this tree in our Centennial Park, where so many people are gonna be able to appreciate it year after year after year,” says VFW Auxiliary Chairperson Ruth Huuki “We Will have a permanent plaque placed at this tree for future generations to see what we did.”

The permanent plaque will be installed this spring, but there will be a temporary one in the meantime. The temporary plaque reads, “This tree is planted in memory of those who lost their lives to suicide. Donated by the Chassell VFW Post 6507 Auxiliary. 2023”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. You can dial 988 at any time to reach the suicide and crisis lifeline to speak with someone.

