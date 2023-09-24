Alpha celebrates 2nd annual Yooptoberfest

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - The festival known for its beer, Oktoberfest, kicked off in Iron County Saturday at the Alpha Brewery.

The event had German food, BBQ, crafts, live music, and of course, beer. Alpha Brewery Head Brewer Lydia Novitsky said despite having a small brewing system the brewery was able to supply plenty of beer for the day.

“We only have a three-barrel system here and we only have five fermenters. So I am definitely limited to the amount that I can make in a batch so I just have been brewing like crazy and stocking our fridge full so we have beer for all these wonderful people to consume today,” said Novitsky.

Alpha was packed as new and regular fans of the brewery celebrated this German-inspired festival. Attendee and regular at the brewery Ray Guzowski said the Alpha Brewery has become a great social spot for people in the area.

“The brewery has become a really good place for people to come. We really enjoy the beer. I used to travel a lot when I worked and I enjoyed a lot of beer around the world. So this is a great place to have craft beer,” said Guzowski.

Despite the afternoon rain, the event brought people from all over the U.P. looking to enjoy the festival.

Event organizer Kathy Carlson said holding events and festivals at the brewery is important to give people something to anticipate through the seasons.

“There is a lot of great support and just getting people out. The winter here is long up in the U.P. so it’s fun to have events just for people to look forward to something and come on out for the day,” said Carlson.

Carlson said she plans to bring more exciting games and activities for the third Yooptoberfest next year.

