Showers continue west with warm air as Fall kicks off

showers
showers(wluc)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A closed-off area of a low-pressure system in the Northern Plains will keep some scattered showers around in the western U.P. tonight into tomorrow. As this system gradually tracks northeast and fizzles out cloudy skies will remain until early next week. Otherwise, a warm air mass continues until Tuesday. Then, slightly cooler temperatures are expected for the midweek. By the end of next week, an upper-level ridge in the Jetstream strengthens resulting in an unseasonably warm start to October.

Tonight: Scattered showers in the west and widespread clouds

>Lows: Low to mid 50s inland, upper 50s to 60° along the shorelines

Sunday: Scattered showers west. Then, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, upper 60s to 70° central, upper 60s to low 70s east

Monday: A chance for a few showers in the west. Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

