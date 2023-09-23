Marquette walks to end Alzheimer’s

By Audrey Stetson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place Saturday at Lower Harbor Park.

Organizers said 160 people preregistered for the walk before it began. Those who participated walked once around the park together. There was also a kid’s zone and a pet’s zone.

Kimberly LaTourneau, the walk manager, says the event brings awareness to the disease.

“We’re calling it a party in the park so that everyone realizes that we are here to love one another, help one another. Provide services and support, a hug if they need it. There’s going to be very emotional, heartwarming stories. This is a very long goodbye disease, so we’re bringing everyone together for the comradery and support and the love today,” LaTourneau said.

The organizer says there are more than 5 million people in America who suffer from Alzheimer’s. Organizers say the event hopes to raise $40,000 in funds toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s. So far, 168 participants have raised just over $24,000.

