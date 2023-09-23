Jo-Kay Corral celebrates farm festivities

Jo-Kay Corral farm celebrated one of its final weekends of festivities for the season.
Jo-Kay Corral farm celebrated one of its final weekends of festivities for the season.(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Jo-Kay Corral Farm celebrated one of its final weekends of festivities for the season.

The farm has been open to visitors every year since 2016. Along with a petting zoo, it offers hay rides, horse rides, face painting, and apple cider. Organizers said they have an average of 120 visitors per weekend.

Jodi Mcilhamy, the farm owner, said she hopes to teach people the importance of agriculture.

“So our goal here is to just let families come and enjoy the farm, to experience the farm and see the animals first hand. It’s all farm stuff. It’s a great time to get out of the house and enjoy some time as a family, bring a picnic lunch, and just enjoy your time here,” Mcilhamy said.

Mcilhamy said Jo-Kay Corral also hosts school field trips and birthday parties. The farm will be open one last weekend next week beginning Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect shot in Skandia Township altercation with troopers remains hospitalized
2-year-old Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase and Rottweiler dog Buddy
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe
Gerry Corkin
Longtime Marquette County Commissioner Gerry Corkin dies
Generic ambulance photo
1 arrested, 1 injured in Negaunee crash
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search

Latest News

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's took place at Lower Harbor Park.
Marquette walks to end Alzheimer’s
2-year-old Thea Chase with her mother, Brooke Chase and Rottweiler dog Buddy
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe
Besides scratches, there also appears to be a dent in it.
Stolen Packers Super Bowl replica trophy returned damaged to Wisconsin bar
Thea was missing for nearly five hours but was eventually found more than three miles from home...
Mother of missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl shares fear, excitement after daughter found safe