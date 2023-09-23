Jo-Kay Corral celebrates farm festivities

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Jo-Kay Corral Farm celebrated one of its final weekends of festivities for the season.

The farm has been open to visitors every year since 2016. Along with a petting zoo, it offers hay rides, horse rides, face painting, and apple cider. Organizers said they have an average of 120 visitors per weekend.

Jodi Mcilhamy, the farm owner, said she hopes to teach people the importance of agriculture.

“So our goal here is to just let families come and enjoy the farm, to experience the farm and see the animals first hand. It’s all farm stuff. It’s a great time to get out of the house and enjoy some time as a family, bring a picnic lunch, and just enjoy your time here,” Mcilhamy said.

Mcilhamy said Jo-Kay Corral also hosts school field trips and birthday parties. The farm will be open one last weekend next week beginning Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.

