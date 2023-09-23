1 arrested, 1 injured in Negaunee crash

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - One driver was jailed and another driver was treated and released after a crash in Negaunee Friday night.

According to the Negaunee Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on US-41 near W. Water St.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee west on US-41 when she hit the rear of a Chevy Silverado, driven by a 74-year-old man also traveling west on US-41. The Silverado rolled over, injuring the man. He was taken to UP Health System - Marquette. He was later released with minor injuries.

The woman refused treatment on scene and was arrested and then taken to the Marquette County Jail. Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to have been a factor in the crash, police say. The crash remains under investigation. No further details have been released.

Negaunee City Fire, the Michigan State Police, Ishpeming City Police, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, UPHS - Bell EMS and Anttila’s Towing assisted Negaunee City Police at the scene.

Boil water advisory issued for Richmond Twp.

