WATCH: Iron Ore Heritage Trail expands 5 miles

By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday we take a look at a trail network expansion in Marquette County, the upcoming Lake Superior Shore Run, a Wednesday house fire in Iron Mountain that left no one injured and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 21, 2023.

