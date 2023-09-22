Warm fall beginnings with impacting rain mainly west this weekend

Seasonably warm start to autumn, with moderate to heavy rain limited mainly to the Western U.P. through Monday.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Canadian Shield high pressure system is gaining strength and expanding down towards Upper Michigan -- keeping rain and storm coverage limited while allowing for a warm start to autumn this weekend.

Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are possible for the western counties through Monday, with totals exceeding 3/4″ for some areas.

The above seasonal temperature trend continues until a slightly cooler turn later next week, ahead of an approaching Northwestern Ontario low pressure system.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms (scattered west, fewer east); patchy dense fog; southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 50s

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms west, few to scattered showers east before tapering off late afternoon; mild and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s (cooler nearshore, warmer inland)

Sunday: Patchy morning fog and drizzle, then partly cloudy with isolated showers west; mild with southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower; mild

>Highs: 70

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers west

>Highs: 60s/70

