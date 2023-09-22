Warm fall beginnings with impacting rain mainly west this weekend
Seasonably warm start to autumn, with moderate to heavy rain limited mainly to the Western U.P. through Monday.
A Canadian Shield high pressure system is gaining strength and expanding down towards Upper Michigan -- keeping rain and storm coverage limited while allowing for a warm start to autumn this weekend.
Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are possible for the western counties through Monday, with totals exceeding 3/4″ for some areas.
The above seasonal temperature trend continues until a slightly cooler turn later next week, ahead of an approaching Northwestern Ontario low pressure system.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms (scattered west, fewer east); patchy dense fog; southeast winds 5-15 mph
>Lows: 50s
Saturday, First Day of Fall: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms west, few to scattered showers east before tapering off late afternoon; mild and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s (cooler nearshore, warmer inland)
Sunday: Patchy morning fog and drizzle, then partly cloudy with isolated showers west; mild with southeast winds 5-15 mph
>Highs: 70s
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower; mild
>Highs: 70
Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 60s/70
Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers west
>Highs: 60s/70
