Warm fall beginnings with impacting rain mainly west this weekend

A Canadian Shield high pressure system is gaining strength and expanding down towards Upper Michigan -- keeping rain and storm coverage limited while allowing for a warm start to autumn this weekend.

Moderate to heavy pockets of rain are possible for the western counties through Monday, with totals exceeding 3/4″ for some areas.

The above seasonal temperature trend continues until a slightly cooler turn later next week, ahead of an approaching Northwestern Ontario low pressure system.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms (scattered west, fewer east); patchy dense fog; southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 50s

Saturday, First Day of Fall: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and isolated thunderstorms west, few to scattered showers east before tapering off late afternoon; mild and breezy with southeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s (cooler nearshore, warmer inland)

Sunday: Patchy morning fog and drizzle, then partly cloudy with isolated showers west; mild with southeast winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 70s

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower; mild

>Highs: 70

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers west

>Highs: 60s/70

