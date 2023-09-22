UP EMS gather, network at annual conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - EMS personnel from across the U.P. met Friday at Northern Michigan University to network and discuss challenges facing rural emergency medical services.

The conference allowed first responders to meet and understand the demands of each department.

Sen. Ed McBroom and Rep. David Prestin were in attendance and spoke to attendees. Prestin said the conference was an important opportunity to learn more about the obstacles faced by rural EMS departments.

UPHS Director of Risk Management and Emergency Preparedness Alyson Sundberg said it is vital to give feedback to state legislators.

“We have all of our representatives from Lansing here today from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. So every avenue or every part of EMS that someone may have a question or a concern with, they’re able to address that with their state leadership,” Sundberg said.

“It’s a great way to have a dialogue with everybody in the state that’s involved with EMS to help build capacity within EMS. Specifically up here in the U.P. where a lot of regions and a lot of rural communities, we’re in trouble,” Rep. Prestin said.

Both Sundberg and Rep. Prestin hope the conversation around EMS demand in the U.P. continues after the conference.

