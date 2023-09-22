UP EMS gather, network at annual conference

Device on showcase at EMS conference
Device on showcase at EMS conference(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - EMS personnel from across the U.P. met Friday at Northern Michigan University to network and discuss challenges facing rural emergency medical services.

The conference allowed first responders to meet and understand the demands of each department.

Sen. Ed McBroom and Rep. David Prestin were in attendance and spoke to attendees. Prestin said the conference was an important opportunity to learn more about the obstacles faced by rural EMS departments.

UPHS Director of Risk Management and Emergency Preparedness Alyson Sundberg said it is vital to give feedback to state legislators.

“We have all of our representatives from Lansing here today from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. So every avenue or every part of EMS that someone may have a question or a concern with, they’re able to address that with their state leadership,” Sundberg said.

“It’s a great way to have a dialogue with everybody in the state that’s involved with EMS to help build capacity within EMS. Specifically up here in the U.P. where a lot of regions and a lot of rural communities, we’re in trouble,” Rep. Prestin said.

Both Sundberg and Rep. Prestin hope the conversation around EMS demand in the U.P. continues after the conference.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect shot in Skandia Township altercation with troopers remains hospitalized
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Overturned Semi on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba.
Semi overturns on corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba
Damage to the house and its contents is initially estimated at approximately $40,000.
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Iron Mountain home

Latest News

Damages done to Donald Driver’s copy of the Lombardi Trophy
Stolen Packers Super Bowl replica trophy returned damaged to Wisconsin bar
Apples and other items available to students for free
Michigan legislators visit Marquette school to hand out breakfast
Seasonably warm start to autumn, with moderate to heavy rain limited mainly to the Western U.P....
Warm fall beginnings with impacting rain mainly west this weekend
An excavator moves gravel as construction crews continue work on M-35 in Gwinn.
M-35 construction in Gwinn slows business sales