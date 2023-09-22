Take a look inside the MSP Forensic Science Lab

The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Lab located at the 8th District Headquarters in Marquette is the only forensic science lab in the Upper Peninsula.
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The 10-person lab is made up of fingerprint examiners, controlled substance analysts, biologists and technicians.

Lab Director Lieutenant Jason Welch said the lab has a variety of ways to help in investigations.

“We provide latent print analysis, biology analysis, the B.F.I. portion which is body fluid identification, and controlled substance testing,” Welch said. “In addition to the services we provide in the laboratory, we also, out in the field, provide crime scene response.”

Welch said, statewide, forensic labs get around 75,000 evidence submissions a year. He explained every form of forensic science compares known to unknown.

“Whatever that physical evidence might be, you’re collecting that evidence, you’re processing it to gain that evidence, then you’re comparing it to an unknown,” Welch said. “Whether that be an unknown database where you’re searching it against subjects on file or you actually have a known sample like in DNA.”

Detective Sergeant Matt Lequia said having a forensic lab in the Upper Peninsula is valuable to investigations.

“When you’re on a scene, you can ask them what they can and can’t analyze,” Lequia said. “Having them there to answer whether you should take that or not can help save time in the long run for how much physical evidence you actually obtain from the scene.”

The Forensic Science Lab is currently hiring. Click here to learn more.

