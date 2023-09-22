Stolen Packers Super Bowl replica trophy returned damaged to Wisconsin bar

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) - Donald Driver’s copy of the Lombardi Trophy was returned to the tavern where it was taken Monday – but appears to have been damaged, according to the trophy’s caretaker.

Driver, the Packers’ all-time leading wide receiver, loans the replica Super Bowl trophy to Team Lammi, the sports marketing agency that helps FOX 11 put on Inside the Huddle, so fans can see it and take pictures with it during the taping of the show.

During the recording of an episode on Monday, the trophy was stolen. Security images from The Bar showed a man wearing Detroit Lions’ clothing walking out with it. After the images were shared, the suspect was identified by police.

On Wednesday, an anonymous caller to Fox 11 said the incident was a mistake made by stupid people who were drinking; they thought it would be funny and assumed the trophy was just a cheap knockoff. The trophy was being mailed back, he said.

And, in fact, it was shipped to The Bar, arriving Thursday, according to Brian Lammi, Founder and CEO of Team Lammi. He hasn’t seen it personally, but the restaurant shared pictures of it with him.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s in the same state it was. There’s scratches now across it, so not really a perfect ending here. But I guess we are glad to have it back and we’ll have to inspect it when we get it back on Sunday,” Lammi said.

Besides the scratches, there also appears to be a dent in it.

A police report has been filed, and while he isn’t sure what the next steps will be, the trophy’s return may not be the end of the incident.

“I would say ‘to be determined.’ We do want to look at the trophy and see what kind of condition it’s in. You know, if it’s in a lot worse condition, I guess that’s a situation we’d like to rectify. I don’t think that’s fair to Donald or to us, or all of the fans that we’d like to continue enjoying seeing this replica trophy. It seems so senseless that this person took it and then apparently didn’t take great care of it, either. It’s definitely a frustrating situation,” Lammi said.

Lammi said he hasn’t heard from the responsible parties, and he doesn’t believe there was any note with the trophy. While an explanation and apology wouldn’t rectify the situation due to the damage, he’s surprised that hasn’t been forthcoming.

As for Driver, he has been briefed and “couldn’t believe it,” Lammi said.

There’s not another recording of “Inside the Huddle” at The Bar for a few weeks, but he does hope to have the trophy on display again – perhaps with a security guard.

Green Bay Police could not be reached Friday for an update on the investigation.

