“Stick it to Cancer” drops puck on year 7 of annual fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit organization is continuing to use the sport of hockey to battle cancer.

The seventh annual “Stick It to Cancer” hockey tournament fundraiser is starting on Friday and ending on Sunday at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Organizers said this year 16 teams including coed, women’s, and men’s teams, face off in games all weekend to raise money for cancer care in Marquette County. They also expressed that a portion of the money will also go to a young child in Negaunee.

Event Organizer Barbra Salmela explained what people can do to help and what people can expect.

“Just come down and support us we are going to have about 20 raffle tickets donated through various businesses throughout the community,” Salmela said. “We are going to have 50/50 raffles and the events are going to be going on all weekend. Again, we have the food trucks and a lot of sponsors have donated their time and effort and it’s just a great cause.”

Salmela said last year they raised $17,000. The puck drops at 6 p.m. on Friday and goes until Sunday.

