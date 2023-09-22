“Stick it to Cancer” drops puck on year 7 of annual fundraiser

The seventh annual “Stick It to Cancer” hockey tournament fundraiser starts Friday at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit organization is continuing to use the sport of hockey to battle cancer.

The seventh annual “Stick It to Cancer” hockey tournament fundraiser is starting on Friday and ending on Sunday at Lakeview Arena in Marquette. Organizers said this year 16 teams including coed, women’s, and men’s teams, face off in games all weekend to raise money for cancer care in Marquette County. They also expressed that a portion of the money will also go to a young child in Negaunee.

Event Organizer Barbra Salmela explained what people can do to help and what people can expect.

“Just come down and support us we are going to have about 20 raffle tickets donated through various businesses throughout the community,” Salmela said. “We are going to have 50/50 raffles and the events are going to be going on all weekend. Again, we have the food trucks and a lot of sponsors have donated their time and effort and it’s just a great cause.”

Salmela said last year they raised $17,000. The puck drops at 6 p.m. on Friday and goes until Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants

Latest News

Army recruitment banners.
Army Recruiting Battalion hosts quarterly training
One of the services provided at the MSP Forensic Science Lab is latent print analysis.
Take a look inside the MSP Forensic Science Lab
One of the bands playing was Ladoga the band.
Music on Third hosts final showing of 2023 season Thursday
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Iron Ore Heritage Trail expands 5 miles