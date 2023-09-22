Showers for parts of the U.P. with a mild stretch

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning with visibilities down to around a quarter of a mile in the Eastern U.P. This will clear later on with the sunshine. Otherwise, this weekend still looks comfortable with above-normal temperatures. A disturbance with bring a couple of rounds of showers to the western U.P. between today and tomorrow. Rainfall amounts will be less than half an inch.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Showers west with sun/clouds

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, upper 60s along shorelines

Sunday: Sun/clouds and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Sun/clouds and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s

