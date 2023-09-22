Preparations are underway for Big Bay Fall Fest

The day will feature more than 40 local vendors, a car show, raffle drawings and fun for the...
The day will feature more than 40 local vendors, a car show, raffle drawings and fun for the kids.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations for the third annual Big Bay Fall Fest are underway.

The day will feature more than 40 local vendors, a car show, raffle drawings and fun for the kids.

This event is part of ‘Big Bay’s Big Day’. This includes the Fall Fest, the final concert for the summer concert series put on by the Parks and Rec program and then costumes and trick or treating during the Harvest Fest at Perkins Park.

Kelsey Wermager, Big Bay Stewardship Council project coordinator, said the volunteer group works toward making Big Bay a great place to live and visit.

“We work on community improvements like wayfinding, and Fall Fest is our big annual event which is a big fundraiser for us to help us build capacity for some of those projects as well as just celebrate the town and the people in it,” said Wermager.

The Fall Fest is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Draver Park in Powell Township, and it is a free event.

