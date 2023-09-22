Music on Third hosts final showing of 2023 season Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Music on Third 2023 had its final music day on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

During this event, genres ranged from alternative grunge to folk music. There were also food trucks and artists selling paintings and photographs.

Event Organizer and Marquette Downtown Development Business Outreach and Promotions Director Michael Bradford said the new social district helped grow this event.

“From July and August to now, the weather has only gotten better. The bands have gotten better, and the community turnout has only grown, and we owe it to a lot of different things,” Bradford said. “From the new social district, I mean just over here we have the new Cognition Brewing on Third Street and Black Rocks and Superior culture.”

Organizers also said they want to thank the public for being respectful of the artist and the rules of the social district

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.