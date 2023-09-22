UPDATE: Suspect injured in police shooting in Marquette County
CARLSHEND, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday evening near the intersection of US-41 and South Carlshend Rd., also known as County Road 456, according to MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio.
Giannunzio said troopers were serving a felony warrant on a suspect.
No troopers were injured. The suspect was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of their injuries.
Giannunzio said CR 456 will be closed for some time.
Last published: Sep 21, 2023 8:42:54 PM
A TV6 reporter on scene said it’s near the intersection of US-41 and South Carlshend Rd., also known as County Road 456.
South Carlshend Road is currently closed.
