UPDATE: Suspect injured in police shooting in Marquette County

CARLSHEND, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday evening near the intersection of US-41 and South Carlshend Rd., also known as County Road 456, according to MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio.

Giannunzio said troopers were serving a felony warrant on a suspect.

No troopers were injured. The suspect was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of their injuries.

Giannunzio said CR 456 will be closed for some time.

Last published: Sep 21, 2023 8:42:54 PM

