UPDATE: Suspect injured in police shooting in Marquette County

A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLSHEND, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Troopers were involved in a shooting Thursday evening near the intersection of US-41 and South Carlshend Rd., also known as County Road 456, according to MSP 8th District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio.

Giannunzio said troopers were serving a felony warrant on a suspect.

No troopers were injured. The suspect was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of their injuries.

Giannunzio said CR 456 will be closed for some time.

TV6 will continue to follow the situation as it develops.

Last published: Sep 21, 2023 8:42:54 PM

A TV6 reporter on scene said it’s near the intersection of US-41 and South Carlshend Rd., also known as County Road 456.

South Carlshend Road is currently closed.

TV6 will follow the situation as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants

Latest News

It will be an immersive roleplaying experience complete with medieval combat, quests, live...
LARP event coming to Marquette this weekend
Alpha Michigan Brewing Company is hosting the 2nd Yooptoberfest on Saturday.
Alpha Brewery’s Yooptoberfest returns
The organization is hosting its ‘Celebrating Recovery’ event on Saturday at the Marquette...
Superior Connections hosting recovery event Saturday
Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance Vice-chair Tony Edlebeck says the county is...
Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance gives fall update