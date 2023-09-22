Marquette Township wins best tasting water in Michigan

Marquette Township's well water was named best tasting water in Michigan by the American Water...
Marquette Township's well water was named best tasting water in Michigan by the American Water Works Association.(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s well water was named best tasting water in Michigan by the American Water Works Association.

Marquette previously won the 2023 U.P. Spring Water Conference. This allowed the city to represent the U.P. in the 85th annual Michigan Section Conference last week in Lower Michigan.

Leonard Bodenus, Superintendent of Public Works, said this win shows the quality of Upper Michigan’s water.

“It kind of proves that we do take care of our water system,” Bodenus said. “It’s kind of a team effort. We really take pride in producing good, clean and safe water for our customers. This is just kind of a verification that we’re doing the right thing.”

This win gives Marquette Township the chance to represent Michigan in the next National Best Tasting Water Contest.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect shot in Skandia Township altercation with troopers remains hospitalized
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Overturned Semi on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba.
Semi overturns on corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba
Damage to the house and its contents is initially estimated at approximately $40,000.
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Iron Mountain home

Latest News

Seasonably warm start to autumn, with moderate to heavy rain limited mainly to the Western U.P....
Warm fall beginnings with impacting rain mainly west this weekend
Representatives say this is one of the most exciting times of the year for U-P customers...
Apple releases iPhone 15
On Friday the Ishpeming 6th grade class did a trash survey in the dumpster outside of their...
Ishpeming 5th & 6th graders analyze school trash
All previous Congregate Meal recipients will be automatically enrolled into the Meals-on-Wheels...
DICSA Shifts to Meals-on-Wheels in Baraga County