Marquette Township wins best tasting water in Michigan

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s well water was named best tasting water in Michigan by the American Water Works Association.

Marquette previously won the 2023 U.P. Spring Water Conference. This allowed the city to represent the U.P. in the 85th annual Michigan Section Conference last week in Lower Michigan.

Leonard Bodenus, Superintendent of Public Works, said this win shows the quality of Upper Michigan’s water.

“It kind of proves that we do take care of our water system,” Bodenus said. “It’s kind of a team effort. We really take pride in producing good, clean and safe water for our customers. This is just kind of a verification that we’re doing the right thing.”

This win gives Marquette Township the chance to represent Michigan in the next National Best Tasting Water Contest.

