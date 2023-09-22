Marquette hiking association encourages trail-goers to enjoy Public Land Day

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Hikers across Marquette County are encouraged to hit the trails Saturday to celebrate Public Land Day.

The Marquette Chapter North Country Trail Association wants people to go hiking. The network has 110 miles of trails.

It split the hike into 30 segments and wants to cover all 110 miles in one day.

“The North Country Trail is kind of a hidden gem in Marquette County. More and more people are starting to discover it. In Marquette County in particular, it is a super diverse trail. You have this eastern flat and swampy area like we are in now. Then you have the high areas out west in Craig Lake State Park,” said Brad Slagle, North Country Trails Association Marquette Chapter Trail Crew Leader.

More than 100 hikers have signed up, but there are still available segments in western Marquette County.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.