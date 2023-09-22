InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect injured in police shooting in Marquette County
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Overturned Semi on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba.
Semi overturns on corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba
Damage to the house and its contents is initially estimated at approximately $40,000.
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Iron Mountain home

Latest News

E-PDL kayaks can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 depending on how many after-market bells...
E-pedal kayak tour comes to Delta County
Boil water advisory issued for Richmond Twp.
Troop 372 Previews their pancake breakfast fundraiser
Boy Scout Troop 372 of Marquette previews their upcoming fundraiser
Titletown concert stage
Things to know for the Stone Temple Pilots, Collective Soul concert in Green Bay Saturday
Police remain on the scene this morning as the investigation continues.
One man injured in Skandia shooting