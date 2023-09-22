Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrating 20 year anniversary with 20% off storewide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Chocolay Township is celebrating 20 years of community investment.

Through Saturday, it’s offering 20% off the entire store plus special prices on red tag items.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon chats with ReStore Director Bob Howe about what’s in store, diverting waste through restoration, and how shopping at the ReStore supports community programs.

Howe says the Habitat for Humanity ReStore has diverted over six million pounds of potential landfill waste in its two decades.

All items get cleaned and restored by staff before hitting the sales floor.

Money spent at the shop stays in Marquette County and supports Habitat for Humanity’s programs.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Chocolay Township is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 to 4:00.

It’s located at 133 Carmen Drive.

