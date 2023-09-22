E-pedal kayak tour comes to Delta County

KIPLING, Mich. (WLUC) - The latest battery-powered fishing kayaks were demonstrated in Kipling Thursday.

The demonstration was the only stop in Michigan for Old Town Sportsman’s Power to the People ePDL+Demo Tour.

An ePDL kayak is an electrically assisted pedal boat.

Paul “Blade” Bloedorn, owner of Blade’s Bait and Tackle in Kipling, said people get tired of pedaling while fishing from a kayak. With ePDL boats, they can throw on cruise control, let the battery-powered motor do the work and keep fishing.

Bloedorn said the cost of the newest model, which hits stores on Jan. 1, 2024, digs into the pocketbook a little deep.

“The new e-PDL was a shock for us,” Bloedorn said. “It’s gonna probably retail around $6,000, but it’s one of the boats that is actually going to come with a battery.”

Blade’s also had non-electric pedal kayaks at the demo for people to take for a spin.

The event happened from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and was held in the cove at the end of Harbor Point Lane in Kipling.

