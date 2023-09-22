DICSA Shifts to Meals-on-Wheels in Baraga County

All previous Congregate Meal recipients will be automatically enrolled into the Meals-on-Wheels...
All previous Congregate Meal recipients will be automatically enrolled into the Meals-on-Wheels program.(WLUC)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Congregate meal programs are ending for senior citizens in Baraga County.

The Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency (DICSA) will instead provide at-home meal deliveries to Baraga County senior citizens.

All previous congregate meal recipients will be automatically enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program.

DICSA Executive Director Kristin Sommerfeld says elder care is a critical part of a healthy community.

“It’s important those with fixed income or other means that they don’t have to get to the grocery stores have their food,” said Sommerfeld. “We want our seniors to be able to live independently and live with dignity as long as they can.”

Last year the meals program served close to 120,000 meals.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect shot in Skandia Township altercation with troopers remains hospitalized
Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Overturned Semi on the corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba.
Semi overturns on corner of 30th and Ludington in Escanaba
Damage to the house and its contents is initially estimated at approximately $40,000.
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Iron Mountain home

Latest News

The survey is asking for your input on what you would like to see to address housing issues in...
Central UP Regional Housing Partnership looks for community input through survey
The Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center opened its Virtual Resource center.
Iron Mountain VA opens Virtual Resource Center
Damages done to Donald Driver’s copy of the Lombardi Trophy
Stolen Packers Super Bowl replica trophy returned damaged to Wisconsin bar
Device on showcase at EMS conference
UP EMS gather, network at annual conference