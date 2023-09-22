DICSA Shifts to Meals-on-Wheels in Baraga County

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Congregate meal programs are ending for senior citizens in Baraga County.

The Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency (DICSA) will instead provide at-home meal deliveries to Baraga County senior citizens.

All previous congregate meal recipients will be automatically enrolled in the Meals-on-Wheels program.

DICSA Executive Director Kristin Sommerfeld says elder care is a critical part of a healthy community.

“It’s important those with fixed income or other means that they don’t have to get to the grocery stores have their food,” said Sommerfeld. “We want our seniors to be able to live independently and live with dignity as long as they can.”

Last year the meals program served close to 120,000 meals.

