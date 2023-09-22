The Delft reopening as private event hall

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delft in downtown Escanaba is reopening as a private event hall at the end of September.

The Delft’s owners said renovations are still underway in the more than a-century-old building on Ludington Street.

There’s still water damage under some floor tiles and in the woodwork around the stage. An antique pump organ is also being restored and installed.

James Peterson, co-owner of The Delft, said he has a plan for the stained-glass ceiling panels.

“The stained glass is the original from 1914,” Peterson said. “And what we’re going to be doing is lighting it up with more modern LED lighting, so you can change the color and intensity because there are some really gorgeous patterns in the stained glass.”

Elevated Exotics Puff n Paint is the first event on September 30.

There will be a 420-friendly Halloween party on October 28.

In November, a weekly gathering will be held for families of children living with special needs.

