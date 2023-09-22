Community, camaraderie, and climbing: inaugural Slug Fest fundraising for property improvement

Slug Fest will bring 100+ climbers to Slug’s Bluff in Palmer over the weekend.
Upper Michigan Today is live at Slug's Bluff in Palmer.
Upper Michigan Today is live at Slug's Bluff in Palmer.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - An inaugural festival is taking over a popular climbing spot in Palmer this weekend.

Slugfest kicks off Friday and goes through Sunday, and will bring over 100 climbers to Slug’s Bluff for social climbs, cliff-side yoga, camping, workshops, and more.

Funds raised from the climbing festival will go toward the creation of a community garden on the property.

Formerly owned by the Arbelius family, the Slug’s Bluff property was donated to the Upper Peninsula Climbing Coalition (UPCC) a year ago under the condition that it would remain open for public use.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with John Miller, President of the UPCC, about the donation of this property and the creation of the festival.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with John Miller of the Upper Peninsula Climbing Coalition about the first-ever Slug Fest.

Miller and UPCC Treasurer Bill Thompson help Elizabeth and Tia gear up for their climb...

John Miller and Bill Thompson of the Upper Peninsula Climbing Coalition help Elizabeth and Tia gear up for climbing.

...before Elizabeth conquers her fear and scales the bluff!

Elizabeth Peterson rock climbs with guidance from Bill Thompson and John Miller of the Upper Peninsula Climbing Coalition.

Now it’s Tia’s turn on the carabiner.

Tia Trudgeon rock climbs with guidance from Bill Thompson and John Miller of the Upper Peninsula Climbing Coalition.

Slug Fest is a celebration of Michigan’s only climber-owned climbing area.

You can register for the festival and view the full schedule of events at upperpeninsulaclimbing.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

