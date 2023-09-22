Central UP Regional Housing Partnership looks for community input through survey

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Central U.P. Regional Housing Partnership wants your help to come up with priorities it should focus on for housing in the region.

We previously told you how the Michigan State Housing Development Authority asked places around the U.P. to come up with action plans to address housing issues.

Now the Central U.P. Regional Housing Partnership wants community members to fill out a 28-question survey about what they want to see.

“The importance is we are not competing against other regions in the U.P. or lower peninsula. We’re telling the Housing Authority what our needs are and what our priorities are in each of the six counties that we serve,” Michelle LaJoie Community Action Alger-Marquette executive director said.

The survey is open until Nov. 28.

