RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Richmond Township.

According to the township, E. coli was found in the water supply on Sept. 18. Additional samples were collected on Sept. 20, one of which was positive for total coliform bacteria.

Temporary chlorination has begun to eliminate the bacteria.

Richmond Township (WLUC)

