Army Recruiting Battalion hosts quarterly training

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Army Recruiters across the Midwest and Upper Peninsula were in Marquette Thursday.

40 recruiters from Upper Michigan, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois met for quarterly training. The point of this training was to sharpen recruiting skills.

First Sergeant with the Iron Mountain Recruiting Company Jordan Whitlow said one of the advantages of this training is the different perspectives.

“We’re so geo-dispersed across three different states,” Whitlow said. “So really getting together, knowing your teammates, and the crosstalk we were able to share on different techniques, tactics and procedures that are working over here that we may want to apply in this area and so on.”

The training took place over two days. It closed out with a dinner conference at the Holiday Inn on US-41 in Marquette.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.