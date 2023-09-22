Army Recruiting Battalion hosts quarterly training

Army recruitment banners.
Army recruitment banners.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Army Recruiters across the Midwest and Upper Peninsula were in Marquette Thursday.

40 recruiters from Upper Michigan, Wisconsin and Northern Illinois met for quarterly training. The point of this training was to sharpen recruiting skills.

First Sergeant with the Iron Mountain Recruiting Company Jordan Whitlow said one of the advantages of this training is the different perspectives.

“We’re so geo-dispersed across three different states,” Whitlow said. “So really getting together, knowing your teammates, and the crosstalk we were able to share on different techniques, tactics and procedures that are working over here that we may want to apply in this area and so on.”

The training took place over two days. It closed out with a dinner conference at the Holiday Inn on US-41 in Marquette.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants

Latest News

One of the services provided at the MSP Forensic Science Lab is latent print analysis.
Take a look inside the MSP Forensic Science Lab
One of the bands playing was Ladoga the band.
Music on Third hosts final showing of 2023 season Thursday
Here is the poster for the stick it to cancer event beginning on Friday and ending on Saterday.
“Stick it to Cancer” drops puck on year 7 of annual fundraiser
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Iron Ore Heritage Trail expands 5 miles