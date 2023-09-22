Apple releases iPhone 15

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Apple released its brand new iPhone 15 Friday.

Representatives said it’s one of the most exciting times of the year for U.P. customers seeking a phone upgrade.

Justin Burford, vice president of marketing for Team Wireless Verizon, said many people are taking advantage of trade-in deals for a new phone, iPad or Apple Watch.

“We had people here right away this morning,” Burford said. “It’s been steady all day so far. With this being day one, a lot of people are showing up to have the best chance at getting one the first day. We did have a lot of people take advantage of the preorder offers and preorder the device as well. Those devices will come in here in the upcoming weeks.”

Burford said Verizon wants to make sure customers who come in for the iPhone 15 leave with peace of mind that their device is working and ready to be used.

