Superior Connections hosting recovery event Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections is hosting an event in honor of National Recovery Month.

The organization is hosting its ‘Celebrating Recovery’ event on Saturday at the Marquette Commons. The event will host workshops like how to use Narcan, and activities like yoga and bean bag tossing.

Superior Connections Program Supervisor Sarah Suardini said the goal is to create a fun environment while also reducing stigma.

“Marquette’s recovery community is growing rapidly and it’s just really important to bring awareness to these issues as well as just bring that sense of community together and to get those connections out there,” Suardini said.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to attend.

