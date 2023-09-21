Superior Connections hosting recovery event Saturday

Poster for upcoming Superior Connections event
Poster for upcoming Superior Connections event(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Connections is hosting an event in honor of National Recovery Month.

The organization is hosting its ‘Celebrating Recovery’ event on Saturday at the Marquette Commons. The event will host workshops like how to use Narcan, and activities like yoga and bean bag tossing.

Superior Connections Program Supervisor Sarah Suardini said the goal is to create a fun environment while also reducing stigma.

“Marquette’s recovery community is growing rapidly and it’s just really important to bring awareness to these issues as well as just bring that sense of community together and to get those connections out there,” Suardini said.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It is free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance image of a man suspected of stealing a Super Bowl replica trophy from The Bar...
UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police
Motorcycle Crash generic
1 killed in early morning Calumet Township motorcycle crash
Michigan State Police
Missing 2-year-old Menominee County girl found safe, sleeping on dog, after extensive search
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped in outhouse toilet
35 UP municipal systems receive pension grants

Latest News

A $12 ticket comes with a 10-inch two-topping pizza or a hot pasta dish.
Pictured Rocks Pizza to host Pizza With a Purpose fundraiser
There will be live music, a kid’s corner, hayrides and square dancing with Jo Foley.
Learn to square dance at the AC3 Barn Dance
Patchy dense fog into Friday morning before daytime sun, pop-up showers/storms on summer's last...
Foggy into Friday morning before warm daytime sun, pop-up showers/storms
Lakenenland in Chocolay Township
Marquette County trail system expands further east into Lakenenland